TCA: FX's Landgraf Says ‘Anger Management' No PublicityStunt

Pasadena, Calif. -- John Landgraf, FX president and GM, defended the network's

decision to pick up the Charlie Sheen starrer Anger Management at the TCA press tour here Sunday, saying the move

was not a "cynical publicity stunt."

"It was just a regular pitch, and I walked into the pitch as

skeptical as you would believe," Landgraf said. "What I heard was a very good

pitch for a comedy series."

Sheen will play a character with a checkered past and a

complicated relationship with his 13-year-old daughter, and Landgraf expressed

confidence that Sheen is now a very different person than was depicted in the

press during his Two and a Half Men

implosion last winter.

Landgraf said he has seen 15 storylines of a few sentences

each but has not seen a script for Anger

Management yet, which is why FX did not panel the series at TCA.

"I really don't know what the show is yet," he said, noting

that they are going into the process as optimistic as possible without having

seen a pilot.

The deal for AngerManagement follows the model used for many Tyler Perry sitcoms on TBS, with

FX ordering an initial 10 episodes from Debmar-Mercury and will pick up an

additional 90 episodes in success.

Landgraf said that syndication model was a motive to get the series, giving the

network a stab at getting another back-end property.

Asked to answer to the decision to put a star on his network

with a history of substance abuse and violence against women, Landgraf called

Sheen one of the best sitcom leads you can get and supports his desire to get

his house in order, so to speak.

"My opinion is that could be a really good thing. I believe

in redemption," Landgraf said, nothing that it was important that the project

had a consciousness of Sheen's rocky past. "I'm all for giving them the

opportunity to turn things around."