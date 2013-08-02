TCA: FX's Landgraf Hopes to Capture More Viewers With Suite of Three Channels

CompleteCoverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2013

Los Angeles -- On Sept. 2, FX Networks will launch the new

channel FXX, and at the TCA press tour on Friday, network topper John Landgraf

expressed hope that the new suite of three channels split up by demographic would

increase the potency of its overall brand.

"What we felt is, well, if we were going to have multiple channels -- and

there were a number of reasons why we felt we needed to have multiple

channels -- we wanted them all to support one brand," said Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and

FX Productions, during his executive session. "I don't really believe it's possible to be all things to all people in

this marketplace. I think it's such a fragmented marketplace with such

micro targeting that to try to be simultaneously older and younger, I

think, has a tendency to diffuse the brand rather than crystallize it...I think what we hope with our brand is we'll be able to capture people

when they're young and keep them in our brand as they move through their

life."

Unlike AMC Networks, which has a suite of disparate brands,

FX is taking more of an HBO approach to unite FX, FXX and FXM under one brand to

create more shelf space to compete with the other top cable brands.

"I just look at the potency of HBO and the potency of Showtime and the

potency of AMC and what I believe will be a very potent brand in

Netflix...So I think we just decided, well, look, we've

been punching above our weight for a long time," Landgraf said. "Our management was very

supportive in giving us more resources and letting us double down. And

we said, you know what, we're going to have to try to grow into a

heavyweight if we want to really be a top, top brand in what is sure to

be an incredibly competitive future."

His goal is to increase from 13 scripted series on FX now to

25 scripted series across the three networks in the next few years to ensure

the networks aren't depleted in the process.

"I think there would be cannibalization if we were just taking our

existing resources and spreading them out across more shelf space. But we made a decision to double down on our resources,"

Landgraf said, adding that FX now has more than twice as much in development

than in the past and is licensing two-thirds of Hollywood blockbuster titles.

Other highlights from FX's executive session included:

Landgraf agreed with a comment from Showtime

entertainment president David Nevins earlier this week that TV may have reached

its limit on anti-heroes. "I can't imagine a protagonist darker than [Breaking

Bad's] Walter White. I think that's the end of the road for out-darking

each other," he said. "I think one of the reasons we went a little bit the opposite way with Justified, where, I think, the protagonist is a flawed hero, and if you

look at The Bridge, those two protagonists are flawed heroes, is that I

think we felt like, well, this nuclear arms race of darkness has ended."

The fourth season of Louie will premiere in May 2014. Though the show

previously aired in the summer, FX last year gaveLouis C.K. more time to complete the next season at his request.

Billy Bob Thornton will star in FX's 10-episode Fargo adaptation.

Landgraf said no characters from the original movie are in the limited-series

version, and that writer Noah Hawley has "managed somehow to invent a new version

of Fargo that is really its own thing but also is true to the spirit of the

original." While the limited series means it's a close-ended story where

characters would not continue season to season, Landgraf said there is the

possibility Fargo could continue as an anthology like American Horror

Story.

Speaking of limited series, Langraf said one of the reasons to be in that

business is because it doesn't constrain storytelling to a form. "What if a television show could be just the length that is optimal for

that story, six hours, eight hours, ten hours, 12, 26, 39, 65?" he said. "So you

didn't have to compact it any more than you wanted to and you didn't

have to extend it any more than you wanted to. You could make it

optimal. " FX's upcoming project The Strain is another

example, where creator Guillermo del Toro pitched it as three to five seasons,

"no less, no more."