TCA: FX's ‘Justified’ Will End After Season Six

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2014

Pasadena – Justified will end after its sixth season in 2014, John Landgraf, CEO, FX Networks and FX Productions, said during the FX portion of the TCA winter press tour Tuesday.

Landgraf said the decision to end the show came from the show's creator Graham Yost and series star Timothy Olyphant.

"I would have liked to have had more Justified," Ladgraf said during the session. "It's one of my favorite shows… We talked about it a year ago and they felt the arc of the show and what they had to say would be best served by six [seasons], so I regretfully accepted."

Graham Yost, speaking later in the day at the Justified panel said when asked about the decision to end the show, “A lot of it was just sort of figuring how much story we had left. Our biggest concern telling these stories is that we don’t run out of stories and start repeating yourself.”

Stephanie Robbins contributed to this report.