TCA: FX Renews 'Wilfred,' 'Louie,' 'Sunny'

UPDATED 1:01 p.m. ET

FX President and GM John Landgraf has renewed his contract for an additional three years, the network said at its presentation at the Television Critics' Association press tour Saturday.

The network also announced it has renewed rookie Wilfred for a second season. The comedy starring Elijah Wood is FX's highest-rated rookie comedy ever, averaging 1.9 million adults 18-49 for primary telecasts.

FX has ordered a 13-episode third season of Louie, starring comedian Louis C.K. Louie is up 52% in total viewers and 56% in adults 18-49 in its second season.



It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has also been picked up for an eighth and ninth season, which will make it the longest-running live-action comedy in basic cable history. The renewal deal also includes an option for a 10th season.

Additionally, FX Productions has inked a three-year exclusive TV deal with production company RCG, which is run by Sunny stars/executive producers RobMcElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton.

FX will also launch FX Canada with Rogers Media on Nov. 1. FX Canada will debut as a digital service carrying FX original series, U.S.acquired movies and series, original Canadian programming and Canadian sporting events.

The renewals for Wilfred, Louie and Sunny brings the network closer to its goal of having seven original comedies on the network, though it's still two half-hours short with five now.

On the drama side, Landgraf's goal is to have five dramas on the network. Last year's cancellation of Terriers and Lights Out and the pending finale of Rescue Me has opened up the field, and this year was the first time FX has made three drama pilots simultaneously.

American Horror Story, from Nip/Tuck and Glee creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, has already been given a series order, and the other two pilots, Powers and Outlaw Country, have completed principal photography. Landgraf said he would make a pick-up decision on those two pilots within two to three months.