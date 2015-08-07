TCA: FX Renews ‘The Strain’ for Third Season

FX announced Friday it has ordered a third season of thriller The Strain.

The network also announced series pick ups for comedy Better Things, starring Pamela Adlon and produced by Louis C.K., and animated comedy Cassius and Clay for FXX.

Fellow animated comedy Archer will be moving from FX to FXX.

A handful of premieres dates were announced including Kurt Sutter’s The Bastard Executioner for Sept. 15, American Horror Story: Hotel for Oct. 7 and Fargo for Oct. 12.