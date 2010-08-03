TCA: FX Renews 'Louie' For Second Season

FX has renewed freshman series Louie. for a second season, John Landgraf, FX President and General Manager, said during FX's portion of the TCA press tour Tuesday.

The network has ordered 13 episodes of the series, which premiered five weeks ago. It will likely be returning at approximately the same time next year.

"[Louie] has been embraced by an audience that seems to be really passionate about it and wants to see it," Landgraf said.

FX also announced the pick up of a new comedy from the creators of Reno 911! entitled USS Alabama. The new series, set in space, will be partially scripted and partially improvised, Landgraf said. The pilot will begin production in September.