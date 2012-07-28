TCA: FX Renews 'Louie' for Fourth Season

CompleteCoverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2012





Los Angeles -- FX has renewed Louis C.K.'s comedy Louie for a 13-episode fourth season,

network president John Landgraf announced at the TCA press tour here Saturday.





The cable network has also ordered seven additional episodes

of its new late-night series BrandX With

Russell Brand, which will return in October behind new episodes of The League. Landgraf said they will be making changes to the

format of the show, but is bullish on the comedic host.





"I think Russell is a rare incredibly gifted talent," he told reporters.



In a later session for BrandX, Russell Brand said the show's look and format will be tweaked to more closely resemble a traditional late night talk show with guests every week. Brand also said it would tone down the rhetoric "rather than being so nuts-out anti-establishment," changes that he saw as necesary to fit into the existing late-night landscape.





"A lot of that visual grammar is necessary," Brand said.

"People like that. It works. A lot of the components will remain, but it will transition

to something that's more recognizable."

Landgraf said FX's Charlie Sheen vehicle Anger Management, which is currently

averaging 3.2 million viewers per episode, has exceeded the undisclosed ratings threshold

to trigger the back 90-episode order, though the network won't make that call

until all initial 10 episodes have aired.



"I would say the odds are overwhelming that it will ultimately earn that renewal," Landgraf said.





If it is indeed picked up, Landgraf announced Martin Sheen

will join the cast in a recurring role as Martin Goodson, the father of Charlie's therapist

character.





"That's going to add a new dimension," he said. "As with any

comedy I think it's got more growth in it creatively."





FX has also ordered a pilot for new drama The Bridge, based on the Danish series

of the same name, with FX Productions and Shine America producing. Adapted by Meredith Steihm (Homeland) and Elwood Reid (Hawaii Five-0), the series is about two detectives from the U.S. and Mexico who must work together to hunt down a serial killer.





Drama is a priority for Langraf this year, and he hopes to

launch two more dramatic series in the next 12 months. One of those could be The Americans, a spy drama starring Keri

Russell and Matthew Rhys, which FX hopes to make a pickup decision on soon.





"We're very happy with the pilot." Landgraf said. "We're optimistic

about its series prospects."