TCA: FX Begins Rollout of TV Everywhere Service

FX has begun the rollout of its mobile "TV Everywhere" app, FXNow, the network said during its Winter TCA Press Tour session Tuesday.

The mobile offering will allow authenticated subscribers of participating MVPDs access to one of four different combinations to the FX suite of channels—FX, FXX and FXM—depending on which channels they receive through their service provider. The rollout includes a web portal on each network's website.

FX said at some point this year, the app and its web portals would provide live-streaming capability for all networks.

FX said as of now, the FXNow service would be available to roughly 50% of subscribers, with major MVPDs AT&T U-verse, Cablevision's Optimum TV, Comcast and Suddenlink on board at launch. FXNow will rollout to other service providers next year.

The app is available for download through iOS devices, Xbox One and Windows 8, with availability coming to Android, Xbox 360, Roku and Samsung devices in the second quarter of this year.

At launch, the service will provide access to every original series on FX and FXX, with those yet to premiere joining later in the year. The service will also have about 45-60 movie titles per month that will be exclusive to FXNow. In total, FXNow will present at least 165 titles in 2014 and more than 200 titles next year and beyond.

Beginning in August, FXNow will feature all non-current seasons of The Simpsons, which debuts that same month on FXX. The service will feature additional Simpsons elements to be announced later. Mike & Molly, which premieres in syndication on FX in September, will be included then as well.

As part of the launch, FXNetworks.com will undergo a redesign.

In a separate announcement, FX has set its first project under its deal with Louie (pictured) creator Louis C.K. and his banner Pig Newton, a comedy pilot co-written with Zach Galifianakis, who will also star. The pilot is one of 12 that FX Productions is currently producing.