TCA: Fuse Lights Up Series With Frontmen From Gnarls Barkley, Blink 182

Frontmen from Gnarls Barkley and Blink 182 get to headline their own shows on music-centric Fuse later this summer.

Blink's Mark Hoppus is up first on Sept. 16, with A Different Spin with Mark Hoppus, described at the TV Critic's tour in Beverly Hills Aug. 7 as a weekly venue for music fans to indulge their passion in music through interviews with mainstream and emerging bands.

Functioning as Hoppus' wing-woman will be comedienne Amy Schumer. Hoppus, a panel no-show as he is on tour in Europe with his band, described Schumer as "funny, smart, foul-mouthed and a true music fan."

Sal LoCurto, executive producer and senior vice president of programming of the network, said if "our product was a person, it would be Mark Hoppus."

Schumer said she didn't know Hoppus before the audition, but the pair immediately hit it off. "He's like a brother and we immediately started making fun of each other," she said.



