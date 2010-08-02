TCA: Fox's 'Terra Nova' Premiere Pushed to Fall 2011

Prehistoric family drama Terra Nova has been pushed back to a fall 2011 premiere from its previously planned midseason entry, Fox announced during its portion of the TCA press tour Monday. The Steven Spielberg-produced series will still preview in May 2011. Fringe's Alex Graves is set to direct the pilot, and 24's Jon Cassar has joined the team as an executive producer and series director.

"Terra Nova will be one of the most visually stimulating and dramatically grand series to air on network television," said Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. "It deserves to have an equally unique launch to distinguish that the show is unlike any other, and the spring promotional platform will give us the perfect opportunity to introduce this bold show to audiences."

The network also announced that the first-ever American Country Awards (ACAs) will premiere live on Fox Dec. 6. The awards, described as "the first country music awards show where the fans determine the winners," will air from Las Vegas and will feature performances from country music stars.

"We are very excited to finally have an awards show that celebrates a new crop of country music artists and gives a voice to the next generation of country music fans," said ACAS Executive Producer Bob Bain. "The ACAs will highlight the diverse and ever-changing landscape of the genre as seen in crossover artists like Carrie Underwood and Lady Antebellum, as well as honor country music legends."

In addition, Fox revealed that actresses Indira Varma and Janet Montgomery will be joining the second season of Human Target, set to premiere on Sept. 24.