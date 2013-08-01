TCA: Fox's Reilly Urges Change in Traditional Measurement, TV Season

CompleteCoverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2013

Los Angeles -- Fox entertainment chairman Kevin Reilly came

out swinging at his executive session at the TCA press tour on Thursday, urging

reporters to take a more comprehensive look at TV measurement and outlining his

network's efforts to push back against the antiquated 37-week TV season.

Reilly spoke to his frustration about the asterisk placed on

network hits; that while The Mindy Project was the top-rated new comedy

last season averaging a 2.2 rating with adults 18-49, beating acclaimed cable

fare like Breaking Bad, Dexter and Justified, it was labeled a

modest hit. He urged more diligence in keeping those numbers in context so that

all analysis is equal.

"I don't think the broadcast system is broken. We are

adapting to the marketplace. We have been bound by certain practices that were

born of a different era," Reilly said, pointing to the 37-week season that

"we'll be pushing back on."

With repeats no longer worth much on air, Fox will look to

move them to other platforms where it can monetize them better. The network will

also look to make the fall less of a priority. "We'll still be in fall, but

starting this season, we're going to be in more of a 12-month roll-out. I'd

really like to ban the word midseason," Reilly said. "I think we have to start

breaking out of some of this mold."

To do that, you have to produce more originals, and on Thursday

Foxannounced it would remake the acclaimed BBC series Broadchurch as anevent series. Reilly said the flexibility for scheduling was one of the

things he loves about event series like its upcoming 24 reboot and Wayward

Pines. "We'll have it in the can in advance, so we can program in a way

that's best for the network and the show."

Other highlights from Reilly's executive session included:

The third episode of this season of Glee will deal

with Cory Monteith's Finn Hudson character being written out of the show, and

Reilly said it would deal directly with the drug addiction involved in

Monteith's death. He also said that creator Ryan Murphy and the cast would

shoot PSAs about drug addiction and that all music sales from that episode will

be donated to start a scholarship fund in Monteith's honor.

Speaking of Glee, Reilly told reporters after his session that the

latest two-season renewal would likely be its last. "I would not anticipate it. Never say never, but

there's two very clear arcs to get to the end and conclude," he said. "If we discover a new

crop of kids and there's some breakout, who knows."

Reilly talked about the need to program Fridays with quality programming. "Friday

is one of the problems we've created for ourselves. We can't look at other

nights of the week or times of the year as lesser. We are going to program

first-run top quality shows there." While Reilly said it might not end up being

the exact comedies in has in place there now -- Enlisted and Raising

Hope, he is committed to programming originals on the night, including Bones,

which has held numerous spots on Fox's schedule. He noted the show has loyal

fans that will follow it wherever it goes. "That's not putting a show out to

stub. That's putting a show people want to watch to start building that night.

"