TCA: Fox to Stream 'Ben and Kate,' 'Mindy Project' Premieres on Web

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2012

Fox will make available the premieres of two of its upcoming new comedies a month before their debuts.

The network will offer premieres to both Ben and Kate and The Mindy Project online beginning Aug. 27 on the shows' Facebook pages, Yahoo, Hulu, AOL and Fox.com, among others. The streams will be available for two weeks.

Ben and Kate and The Mindy Project premiere Sept. 25.