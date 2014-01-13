TCA: Fox Slates '24' Reboot for May 5

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2014

Fox will premiere its 24 reboot, Live Another Day on May 5, the network announced Monday ahead of its Winter TCA Press Tour session.

The 12-episode "event series," which will take place several years after the show's 2010 series finale, will have a two-hour premiere on May 5 from 8-10 p.m., before moving back to its old 9 p.m. time slot May 12. The original 24 also aired on Mondays during its eight-season run.

The network also announced the premiere dates for a pair of new series, Gang Related and Surviving Jack. Crime drama Gang Related will premiere out of American Idol's performance finale on Tuesday, May 20 at 9 p.m., while Bill Lawrence-comedy Surviving Jack will debut in its Thursday, 8:30 p.m. time slot March 27, airing behind American Idol's shortened results show.

The Seth MacFarlane-produced reboot of documentary series Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, which is done in partnership with National Geographic Channel, will premiere March 9 at 9 p.m. An encore featuring bonus footage will air the next night on March 10 on Nat Geo at 10 p.m.