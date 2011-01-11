TCA: Fox Renews ‘Raising Hope'
Fox kicked off Tuesday at the Television Critics Association
press tour with a slew of announcements, including that it has renewed freshman
comedy Raising Hope for a second
season.
Hope, from My Name Is Earl creator Greg Garcia, has
performed solidly in the ratings, and Fox scheduling chief Preston Beckman has
expressed desire to make it the building block of a live-action comedy night onthe network.
Fox
also announced that adventure-drama series Terra
Nova, about a family journeying back to prehistoric Earth to save the human
race, will have a two-night preview on May 23 and 24 before officially
premiering in the fall.
In
development is an untitled Jamie Foxx/Affion Crockett project, a half-hour
sketch-comedy series in the vein of In
Living Color, to preview after American
Idol on Mar. 31 before premiering on Jun. 9.
And
in talent news, dancer/choreographer Mary Murphy will return as a resident
judge on So You Think You Can Dance,
joining co-creator/executive producer Nigel Lythgoe.
