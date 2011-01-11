TCA: Fox Renews ‘Raising Hope'

Fox kicked off Tuesday at the Television Critics Association

press tour with a slew of announcements, including that it has renewed freshman

comedy Raising Hope for a second

season.

Hope, from My Name Is Earl creator Greg Garcia, has

performed solidly in the ratings, and Fox scheduling chief Preston Beckman has

expressed desire to make it the building block of a live-action comedy night onthe network.

Fox

also announced that adventure-drama series Terra

Nova, about a family journeying back to prehistoric Earth to save the human

race, will have a two-night preview on May 23 and 24 before officially

premiering in the fall.

In

development is an untitled Jamie Foxx/Affion Crockett project, a half-hour

sketch-comedy series in the vein of In

Living Color, to preview after American

Idol on Mar. 31 before premiering on Jun. 9.

And

in talent news, dancer/choreographer Mary Murphy will return as a resident

judge on So You Think You Can Dance,

joining co-creator/executive producer Nigel Lythgoe.