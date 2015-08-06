TCA: Fox Orders Lee Daniels Pilot ‘Star’

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Fox has ordered drama pilot Star from Lee Daniels, the network announced Thursday during its TCA summer press tour session.

Star centers on an Atlanta-based music group. But Dana Walden, chairman and CEO of Fox Television Group, clarified that the series exists outside of Fox hit Empire.

The network has also ordered a limited series reboot of Prison Break.

“I would describe it as a bit of a sequel,” said Dana Walden, chairman and CEO, Fox Television Group, adding that it will pick up where that series left off.

The 10-episode revamp will feature original series stars Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller.