TCA: Fox Orders Fourth Helping of 'MasterChef'

Fox has ordered a fourth season of its cooking competition series, MasterChef.

Currently in its third season, the Gordon Ramsay-helmed series has posted year-over-year gains in A18-49 (+8%) and total viewers (+9%).

"Gordon and the producers really took MasterChef to a whole new level this year. The talent is absolutely fantastic, the competition is unbelievably intense, and it's become one of the most compelling, heart-stopping hours on television," said Mike Darnell, president, alternative entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Co. "Over the course of three seasons, MasterChef has inspired millions of home cooks around the country to pursue their dreams in the kitchen, and I can't wait for the show to inspire even more people with another season on Fox."