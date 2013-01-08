TCA: Fox Developing Limited Series From M. Night Shyamalan
Pasadena, Calif. - Fox is getting into the long-form event
series business, on Tuesday announcing the development of two limited series
projects, Wayward Pines and Blood Brothers, at the Television
Critics Association winter press tour.
The network plans to order its first pilot(s) later this
year with a 10- to 12-part series to debut in 2014.
Wayward Pines, from M. Night Shyamalan and FX
Productions, is a thriller in the vein of Twin Peaks about a Secret
Service agent searching for two missing federal agents in a small Idaho town. Blood
Brothers is based on the true story of the West Point class of 1861, best
friends who found themselves on opposite sides of the Civil War conflict. The
series is written by Bruce C. McKenna (Band of Brothers).
Additionally, Fox's new alternative animated programming
block, "Animation Domination High-Def," will premiere Saturday, July 27 at 11
p.m. ET.
Its first 15-minute series include Axe Cop, based on
the graphic novel; High School USA!, from Community's Dino
Stamatopoulos; and the Untitled Lucas Brothers Project from identical
twin comedians Kenny and Keith Lucas. Fox has ordered six episodes of each
series.
Fox also announced it has renewed Bones for a ninth
season. The drama starring Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz has been a
consistent, if waning, performer for Fox, averaging a 2.1 rating with adults
18-49 on Monday nights this fall.
