TCA: Fox Developing Limited Series From M. Night Shyamalan

CompleteCoverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013

Pasadena, Calif. - Fox is getting into the long-form event

series business, on Tuesday announcing the development of two limited series

projects, Wayward Pines and Blood Brothers, at the Television

Critics Association winter press tour.

The network plans to order its first pilot(s) later this

year with a 10- to 12-part series to debut in 2014.

Wayward Pines, from M. Night Shyamalan and FX

Productions, is a thriller in the vein of Twin Peaks about a Secret

Service agent searching for two missing federal agents in a small Idaho town. Blood

Brothers is based on the true story of the West Point class of 1861, best

friends who found themselves on opposite sides of the Civil War conflict. The

series is written by Bruce C. McKenna (Band of Brothers).

Additionally, Fox's new alternative animated programming

block, "Animation Domination High-Def," will premiere Saturday, July 27 at 11

p.m. ET.

Its first 15-minute series include Axe Cop, based on

the graphic novel; High School USA!, from Community's Dino

Stamatopoulos; and the Untitled Lucas Brothers Project from identical

twin comedians Kenny and Keith Lucas. Fox has ordered six episodes of each

series.

Fox also announced it has renewed Bones for a ninth

season. The drama starring Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz has been a

consistent, if waning, performer for Fox, averaging a 2.1 rating with adults

18-49 on Monday nights this fall.