TCA: Fox Announces Key 'X Factor' Dates

Complete Coverage: 2011 TCA Summer Press Tour

During Fox's TCA press tour session

Friday morning, the network announced a few key dates for X Factor to

go along with the already-announced two-night premiere on Sept. 21-22.

Contestants who

make it past the opening auditions will move on to the "Boot Camp" round,

beginning Oct. 5, that will see each perform in front of a live audience as

well as the judges. The next round, which will place the contestants into four

groups (young guys, young girls, older singers and groups), begins on Oct. 12.

Each judge will be giving one of the groups to mentor, and will select the

finalists on a special Tuesday edition on Oct. 25.

The first live show will be Wednesday Nov. 2, and the two-night season finale

will be Dec. 21-22. Along with the $5 million recording contract with Sony

Music/Syco, the winner will be featured in a Pepsi ad during Super Bowl XLVI in

February 2012.

"Pepsi has a long history of being the curator, creator and catalyst of

exciting, new music; and The X Factor partnership is a great way for us

to continue to bring fresh musical talent to new generations," said Frank

Cooper, chief consumer engagement officer, PepsiCo Americas Beverages.

Fox also announced Friday morning that it is bringing back Carl Sagan's

space-exploration series Cosmos. Set to debut in 2013, the new version,

named Cosmos: A Space-Time Odyssey, will be executive produced by Family

Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, and Sagan's original collaborators Ann Druyan

and Steven Soter. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse will host.