TCA: Fox to Adapt U.K.'s 'Broadchurch' as Event Series

CompleteCoverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2013





Fox will adapt the British series Broadchurch as an

event series that will air during the 2014-15 TV season, the network announced

Thursday at the TCA Summer Press Tour.





Chris Chibnall, who created the British version, will helm

the U.S. adaptation. Like the British version, Broadchurch explores

what happens to a small seaside community that becomes the focus of a major

murder investigation, except it will take place in the U.S. rather than Britain.





The series will be distributed by Shine International and

along with Chibnall will be exec produced by Shine America's Carolyn Bernstein

(The Bridge) and Jane Featherstone (The Hour, Utopia).





Airing on ITV, Broadchurch was the U.K.'s

most-watched new drama this year. BBC America will premeirethe original version of the series Aug. 7.





"Broadchurch is the kind of storytelling that

grabs your attention and keeps you riveted with every minute - which is exactly

what we look for in an event series," said Kevin Reilly, chairman of

entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. "We love the layered characters,

we've seen how well-received it's been in the U.K., and we're lucky to be able

to bring a new version of this mystery to the U.S. audience."



Broadchurch joins Fox's two other event series: M. Night

Shyamalan's Wayward Pines and the 24 reboot, Live Another Day

(it was also announced that Mary Lynn Rajskub will reprise her role).