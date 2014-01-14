TCA: ‘Fargo’ to Debut April 15

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2014

FX’s limited series Fargo will premiere April 15, the network announced Tuesday at the TCA winter press tour.

The 10-episode series is adapted from the 1996 Academy Award-winning film written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. Noah Hawley, who wrote the series, serves as executive producer alongside Warren Littlefield, Geyer Kosinski, and the Coen Brothers. The series stars Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Colin Hanks, and Allison Tolman.

Speaking at the panel for the series, writer and executive producer Noah Hawley said that he envisions Fargo becoming an anthology-style series telling true-crime style tales in the original’s Minnesota landscape. “The exciting thing about going into the second season, which I’ve already started planning, is you get to tell a whole other story. Until I run out of those, I think it’s a really fun challenge.”

Earlier in the day at his executive session, FX CEO John Landgraf called the series “one of the best things we’ve ever done,” and speculated that future seasons could mirror American Horror Story’s anthology format.