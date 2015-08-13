TCA: Jimmy Fallon Signs 6-Year Contract Extension for ‘Tonight Show’

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Jimmy Fallon inked a six-year contract extension with NBC that will keep him on The Tonight Show through the fall of 2021.

“He’s remade it into a destination for the largest audience in late night,” said NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt Thursday during the network’s TCA summer press tour.

“Obviously, we didn’t want Jimmy going anywhere,” he added. “So after his spectacular first year we decided to extend his contract.”

Over the 2014-15 season, The Tonight Show has averaged a 1.11 rating, 5 share among adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers, according to the network.

Greenblatt also commented on Late Night With Seth Meyers, saying “I’m very pleased with the format change Seth just made with his opening monologue,” which sees the host going straight to the news desk.

“Heading into this crazy election year, I think it only gives Seth more and more momentum,” he added.