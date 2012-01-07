TCA: E! Expands 'Fashion Police' to One Hour
Pasadena, Calif. -- E! will expand its weekly critique series Fashion Police to one hour starting
March 9, the network announced Saturday at the Television Critics Association
press tour.
The expanded episodes will introduce new segments including
"Street Style," where the panel of Joan Rivers, Kelly Osbourne, Giulana Rancic
and George Kotsiopoulos will critique the looks of celebrities in their every
day environment, and "Guess Me By My Style" where they'll try to guess the
celebrity as facts about their personal style are revealed.
"Comedic commentary is a signature part of the E! brand that
resonates with our audience and we will continue to look for opportunities like
this to further invest in the genre and bring more clever humor to the
network," said Lisa Berger, president, entertainment programming, E!
Fashion Police
launched in Sept. 2010 and currently averages about 1 million viewers a
week, according to E!.
