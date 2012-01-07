TCA: E! Expands 'Fashion Police' to One Hour

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2012

Pasadena, Calif. -- E! will expand its weekly critique series Fashion Police to one hour starting

March 9, the network announced Saturday at the Television Critics Association

press tour.

The expanded episodes will introduce new segments including

"Street Style," where the panel of Joan Rivers, Kelly Osbourne, Giulana Rancic

and George Kotsiopoulos will critique the looks of celebrities in their every

day environment, and "Guess Me By My Style" where they'll try to guess the

celebrity as facts about their personal style are revealed.

"Comedic commentary is a signature part of the E! brand that

resonates with our audience and we will continue to look for opportunities like

this to further invest in the genre and bring more clever humor to the

network," said Lisa Berger, president, entertainment programming, E!

Fashion Police

launched in Sept. 2010 and currently averages about 1 million viewers a

week, according to E!.