TCA: ‘DWTS' Cast To Be Revealed on ‘Bachelor Pad'

The next celebrity cast of Dancing With the Stars will be revealed during the Aug. 29 episode of Bachelor Pad, ABC announced Sunday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.



DWTS hosts Tom Bergeron and Brooke Burke will once again host the live unveiling of the cast. The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Sept. 19.

As previously reported, ABC also confirmed that Desperate Housewives' upcoming eighth season will be its last.