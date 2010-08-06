TCA: Doug Liman to Produce A&E Pilot

A&E Network has greenlit a documentary pilot from producer and director Doug Liman (The Bourne Ultimatum, Mr. and Mrs. Smith), entitled The Unexplained, Rob Sharenow, Vice President of Non-Fiction & Alternative Programming for A&E Network and BIO Channel, announced Friday.

The show, which will examine paranormal phenomena and experiences, marks Limon's first endeavor in non-scripted television. According to the network, The Unexplained will rely on Liman for "his world-renowned storytelling and filmmaking expertise to deliver real-life stories that take audiences to place they have never been before."



The Unexplained is produced by Air Extreme with Doug Liman and Russ Stratton serving as executive producers. Executive producers for A&E are Robert Sharenow and Elaine Frontain Bryant.