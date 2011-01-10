TCA: Disney Junior To Launch Feb. 14
Disney Junior, the new channel aimed at kids 2-7, will premiere
Monday, Feb. 14 with new animated series Jake
and the Never Land Pirates, it was announced Monday at the Television
Critics Association press tour.
Five other programs joining the launch day schedule are Mickey Mousekersize, Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps, A Poem Is...,Babar and the Adventures of Badou and Tinga Tinga Tales.
"Disney Junior will be
an entry point into the world of Disney for young kids, creating a world -
online and on-air - that captures the magic of Disney and its classic heartfelt
storytelling and timeless characters beloved by generations," said Gary
Marsh, president, Entertainment, and chief creative officer, Disney Channels
Worldwide, in a statement.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.