TCA: Disney Junior To Launch Feb. 14

Disney Junior, the new channel aimed at kids 2-7, will premiere

Monday, Feb. 14 with new animated series Jake

and the Never Land Pirates, it was announced Monday at the Television

Critics Association press tour.

Five other programs joining the launch day schedule are Mickey Mousekersize, Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps, A Poem Is...,Babar and the Adventures of Badou and Tinga Tinga Tales.

"Disney Junior will be

an entry point into the world of Disney for young kids, creating a world -

online and on-air - that captures the magic of Disney and its classic heartfelt

storytelling and timeless characters beloved by generations," said Gary

Marsh, president, Entertainment, and chief creative officer, Disney Channels

Worldwide, in a statement.