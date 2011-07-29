TCA: Discovery Sets New Reality Series

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 TCA Summer Press Tour

Dinosaurs, drugs and cars will be the subjects of several new original reality series on Discovery Channel, the network announced Friday during its TCA presentation.

In September, the network will premiere Dinosaur Revolution, a four-part series that looks at the strange behaviors of prehistoric creatures through paleontological research, cutting edge animation and storytelling , said network officials.

The network will debut in October Carfellas, which focuses on the used car business through the eyes of reformed convict Mikey D. and his crew, Tommie and Mario of Broadway Motors in Amityville, as well as Gunsmoke, which chronicles a gun shop in Colorado.

Also, magicians Penn & Teller will join Discovery for a new show, Penn & Teller Tell A Lie, which will feature up to seven stories told through visual stunts, the network said.

Discovery in November will premiere Weed Wars, which follows Harborside Health Center in Oakland, the largest medicinal cannabis dispensary in the country.

In addition, the network has added several celebrities to its new original series Curiosity. The series, which looks to provide answers to some interesting questions, will feature comedian Robin Williams who will study what drugs do to our bodies; actor Samuel L. Jackson who will look at how the world might end; and Brendan Fraser who will dig deep to study what really lies behind Egypt.

The actors will join already announced stars Morgan Freeman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Michelle Rodriguez, Morgan Spurlock and Mike Rowe appearing in the series, said network officials.