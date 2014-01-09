TCA: Discovery Rebrands Military Channel as American Heroes

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2014

Military Channel is undergoing a makeover. Discovery Communications announced Thursday that it will rebrand it as the American Heroes Channel beginning March 3.

The new net, which will be in 62 million homes, will feature an expanded mix of programming targeted to the 25-54 demo, with an emphasis on men. On-air, off-air and online marketing elements will begin rolling out in a few weeks.

American Heroes Channel’s first year will include 17 new series and specials, with four original series and specials launching in the first week, beginning with Against The Odds. The six-part series will tell stories of war veterans who survived against impossible odds, narrated by Rob Lowe. Against The Odds will debut March 3 at 10 p.m.

Kevin Bennett, who served as the general manager for Military Channel as well as Investigation Discovery, will serve in the same capacity for AHC.

“We see a tremendous opportunity to provide more history-based, narrative-style documentary programming that viewers have come to know and love from Discovery Communications. The American Heroes Channel will be the next great platform for Discovery to engage and entertain an information-hungry audience with a network that provides an exciting intersection of military and history programming,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO, Discovery Communications.