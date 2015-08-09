TCA: DirecTV’s ‘Kingdom’ Gets Oct. 14 Season Two Premiere

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Season two of Kingdom will premiere on Audience Network Oct. 14, DirecTV announced Sunday during its TCA Summer Press Tour session.

The MVPD, which was recently acquired by AT&T, will also make season one digitally available Aug. 10 on Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, MGo, Sony Playstation, Vudu and X-Box Nation.

Kingdom is from Endemol Shine Studios and is distributed internationally by Endemol Worldwide Distribution. Byron Balasco, series creator, serves as executive producer.