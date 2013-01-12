TCA: 'Dexter' to Return Early in June to Launch 'RayDonovan'

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013

Pasadena, Calif. -- Showtime's highest-rated series Dexter will return early for its eighth

season on June 30, Showtime president of entertainment president David Nevins announced

at the Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday.

Dexter, which had

previously always aired in the fall, will give up its old timeslot to Homeland, now the network's second

most-watched series in a bid to "harness the strength of these two shows to

launch new series," Nevins said.

Dexter will air at

9 p.m. (putting it in direct competition with HBO's True Blood) followed by new drama Ray Donovan at 10 p.m. When Homeland

returns for its third season on Sept. 29, it will lead into new drama Masters of Sex.

Showtime announced more premiere dates including Inside Comedy, which returns its second

season with new episodes on Louis C.K., Steve Martin, Tina Fey and Will Ferrell

on Feb. 11 at 11 p.m.; the film The World

According to Dick Cheney debuts March 15; Nurse Jackie bows its fifth season on April 14 at 9 p.m., followed

by The Borgias' season three premiere

at 10 p.m.; and the four-part limited event series The Big C: hereafter debuts on April 29.

The end of Dexter?

Despite speculation that Dexter's

eighth season will be its last, Nevins again declined to confirm an end date

for the long-running drama.

"I'm not making any announcements today about when Dexter will end. I will make an

announcement before goes on air this season," he said. "The decision of when to

end Dexter is ultimately a creative

decision. I want to take care of it in a way that is respectful to the

franchise."

And though the series is returning three months early,

production time will be the same, Nevins said. "They had a lot of advance

warning."

Homeland's critics

Though Homeland

drew some criticism for the direction it took the story of its two central

characters in season two, Nevins defended its creative direction.

"I really liked season two. I read probably everything you

guys write. Some of the criticism seems fair," he said. "The fact that people

are that deeply engaged, there were things we got away with in season one that

we couldn't get away with in season two, I think is a good thing for the health

of the show."

While he said that Homeland

ended with a clear set-up for season three, he declined to specify whether

Damian Lewis, who plays Sgt. Nicolas Brody, will be back as a series regular.

More Episodes

Matt LeBlanc comedy Episodes

will be back for a third season, but not until early 2014 to accommodate the

schedules of creators David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik.

"It was not my choice, but I said early on we would produce

the show on their schedule," Nevins said, who added the next season will be

split between London and Los Angeles.

The mini-movie

business

While pay-cable competitor HBO rakes in the hardware on

account of its TV movies and miniseries, Nevins said Showtime is concentrating

its resources on renewable assets.

"Series are our first priority," he said. "If we get those

established to our satisfaction, who knows where we'll go."