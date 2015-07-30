TCA: Destination America to Air First Live Exorcism

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

Destination America is getting ready for Halloween early.

The network announced Thursday at TCA that it will air the first live exorcism on the apt titled Exorcism: Live on Oct. 30 at 9/8c.

The special will follow the cast of the net’s series Ghost Asylum and psychic Chip Coffey as they explore the St. Louis house where Roland Doe was exorcised in 1949.

“As we step into one of the most haunted and well-known spirit destinations in America, Exorcism: Live will show exactly what is inside this infamous, highly dangerous and possessed home.” said Marc Etkind, general manager of Destination America. “By actually exorcising this iconic house live, Destination America will do what it does best — bringing never before seen experiences to television.”

Exorcism: Live is produced by Tremendous! Entertainment for Destination America. Colleen Needles Steward and Shannon Keenan Demers serve as executive producers.