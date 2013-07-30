TCA: CW's Pedowitz Talks Importance of Franchises, Comedy Development

CompleteCoverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2013

Los Angeles -- The CW is going to continue mining the DC

Comics universe following the success of Arrow last season, with

president Mark Pedowitz confirming at the TCA press tour Tuesday that Arrow

will introduce The Flash as a recurring character this season, with the

potential to spinoff into its own series.

"We do want to expand upon the DC characters. We think it's

a rich universe that we can use," he said.

Pedowitz pointed to the built-in brand equity of a franchise

as reason to develop such projects. "It's very hard to launch a show without a

hook," he said. "We do believe we can launch without having that franchise bit.

But it increases your development capability."

The CW did feel that this fall's Reign, about a young

Mary, Queen of Scots, was different enough to launch on its own. Though another

new series The Originals is a spinoff of The Vampire Diaries,

Pedowitz said he is a firm believer such franchises have to stand on their own.

"We're hoping that built-in equity allows the fans to come and [executive

producer] Julie Plec creates a show that allows others to come."

Other highlights from The CW's executive session included:

The network is continuing to look at developing

sitcoms or comedy-reality projects, and is bolstered by the recent renewalfor Whose Line Is It Anyway. "Once Whose Line works, it gives

us a strategic piece now for comedy," Pedowitz said. "Now we have a platform to

do it with we didn't really have one before."

During CBS' executive session on Monday, CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves was asked

about The CW's viability as a business, and Pedowitz responded to his comments

that its shows are profitable even if The CW as an entity may lose some money.

"I pay particular attention to Leslie's comments. The parent company has been

very happy with how The CW has performed," he said. "We're a platform as well

as a broadcaster for those shows."

Pedowitz knows The CW's syndication deal with Netflix is essential to that

business model, but believes the network would survive in some fashion if that

suddenly went away. "If Netflix decides, hey, don't want to be in business with

CBS and Warner Bros., which I hope they don't, I hope there's another

platform," he said. "That model now, particularly with serialized programming,

is a necessity."