TCA: CW Renews ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us,’ ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’

Beverly Hills, Calif. — The CW has picked up additional cycles of Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line is It Anyway?, the network announced Tuesday during the TCA summer press tour.

The new cycles of the unscripted series will bow in 2016.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us features contestants competing for a spot in Penn Jillette and Teller’s Las Vegas show. The series, hosted by Jonathan Ross, is produced by 117 Productions and September Films. Jillette, Teller Peter Adam Golden and Andrew Golder are executive producers.

Whose Line comes from Angst Productions and Hat Trick Productions with Dan Patterson, Mark Leveson, Jimmy Mulville, Ryan Stiles and Wayne Brady executive producing. The improv series, based on a U.K. format, premiered on The CW in 2013 after a previous iteration aired on ABC.