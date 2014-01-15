TCA: CW Picks Up Miniseries 'Labyrinth'

Complete Coverage: Winter Press Tour 2014

The CW announced Wednesday at TCA winter press tour the acquisition of limited series Labyrinth.

The four-hour miniseries, about the search for the Holy Grail, is adapted from the New York Times bestselling novel by Kate Mosse and is produced by Tandem Communications and Film Afrika Worldwide association with Scott Free Films and Universal Production Partners. Moritz Polter is producing for Tandem. The series premiere will be announced at a later date.

The network also announced that two new reality series, Barber Battle and Penn & Teller: Fool Us, will premiere later this year. Barber Battle, a hair competition show, is hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, who will executive produce with Mark Efman. Penn & Teller: Fool Us will feature aspiring magicians performing their tricks for magic team Penn & Teller. Peter Adam Golden and Andrew Golder will executive produce with David Green and Peter Davey.

CW president Mark Pedowitz also announced that the network just closed a deal for a Veronica Mars spinoff web series for its digital platform CW Seed.