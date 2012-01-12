TCA: CW Picks Up Game Show 'Oh Sit!'
Pasadena, Calif. -- The CW has ordered 10 episodes of a new
game show Oh Sit!, which will
premiere later this season, the network announced here Thursday.
The one-hour Oh Sit!
is billed as a high-stakes musical chairs competition where 20 contestants
compete for a cash prize in five obstacle course-style eliminations to the
sound of a live band.
The network will announce a host and premiere date at a
later date.
Oh Sit! is from
The Gurin Company and 405 Productions.
