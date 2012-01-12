TCA: CW Picks Up Game Show 'Oh Sit!'

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2012

Pasadena, Calif. -- The CW has ordered 10 episodes of a new

game show Oh Sit!, which will

premiere later this season, the network announced here Thursday.

The one-hour Oh Sit!

is billed as a high-stakes musical chairs competition where 20 contestants

compete for a cash prize in five obstacle course-style eliminations to the

sound of a live band.

The network will announce a host and premiere date at a

later date.

Oh Sit! is from

The Gurin Company and 405 Productions.