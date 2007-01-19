TCA: The CW Announces Plans, Streams Shows

The CW will stream episodes of Beauty and the Geek, Supernatural, Veronica Mars, One Tree Hill, Everybody Hates Chris, All of Us, Girlfriends and The Game on CWTV.com effective immediately.

The streams will be free to viewers, and will be available for up to four weeks following their network airing.

Among other announcements from The CW’s presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif.:

· The network is giving Everybody Hates Chris a full-season order for 2007-08.

· The network is planning Crowned, an eight-episode competition in which mother-daughter teams pair to try and win a beauty pageant. A yet-to-be-announced celebrity mother-daughter pair will be among the judges.

· Pussycat Dolls Present: The Search for the Next Doll will premiere Tuesday, March 6 at 9 pm.

· America’s Next Top Model will launch its eighth cycle on Wednesday, February 28 with a two-hour premiere at 8.

