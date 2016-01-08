TCA: Commercial-Free Debuts for WGN America's ‘Outsiders,’ ‘Underground’

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. -- WGN America's two new drama series, Outsiders and Underground, will premiere commercial free, the network said Friday at its Television Critics Association press tour event.

Outsiders, which follows a tight knit family defending their land atop a mountain, debuts Jan. 26, while Underground – which tells the story of revolutionaries of the Underground Railroad – bows March 9, according to network officials.

“We will air the series premieres of each show commercial free in order to give viewers a pure and uninterrupted introduction to these two very different words,” said WGN president and general manager Matt Cherniss.

Cherniss added that WGN America will stream the first three episodes of Outsiders and Underground on OTT service Crackle, Facebook as well as WGN America and Sony Youtube channels after their respecitve premieres on the network.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.