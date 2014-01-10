TCA: Comedy Central Picks Up Pair of Series from Rob Lowe, Ben Stiller

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2014

Comedy Central has picked up Big Time in Hollywood, FL from Ben Stiller's Red Hour and the animated MoonbeamCity produced by Rob Lowe.

Both were ordered for 10 episodes.

Produced by Red Hour and Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Big Time in Hollywood, FL, is executive produced and written by Alex Anfanger and Dan Schimpf, along with Red Hour’s Ben Stiller, Debbie Liebling, Stuart Cornfeld and Mike Rosenstein, and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Lee Kernis and Brian Stern.

Big Time follows two delusional brothers and self-proclaimed filmmakers who are kicked out of their parents’ house and forced to fend for themselves for the first time in their lives.

MoonbeamCity is created and executive produced by Scott Gairdner, executive produced by Olive Bridge Entertainment’s Will Gluck and Richard Schwartz and produced by Rob Lowe.

The 10-episode series is set to premiere in 2015 and features voice talent led by Lowe, Elizabeth Banks, Will Forte and Kate Mara.