TCA: Comedy Central Orders More ‘Inside Amy Schumer,’ ‘Broad City’

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — Comedy Central has picked up additional seasons of Inside Amy Schumer and Broad City, the network announced Wednesday during the TCA winter press tour.

Inside Amy Schumer was renewed for season five, while Broad City was given a fourth and fifth season.

Season four of Inside Amy Schumer will premiere in April 2016.

Broad City returns to the net for its third season Feb. 17.