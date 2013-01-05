TCA: Comedy Central Orders ‘Drunk History' to Series

Pasadena, Calif. -- Comedy Central is bringing the popular

Web series Drunk History to TV,

greenlighting eight episodes to premiere on the network this summer, it

announced at the 2013 Television Critics' Association winter press tour

Saturday.

The weekly, half-hour series will feature historical

reenactments by A-list talent, narrated by drunken storytellers. Created and

starring Derek Waters, the Web series had appearances by celebrities like Jack

Black, Jim Carrey, Michael Cera, Zooey Deschanel, Ryan Gosling, John C. Reilly,

Jason Ritter and Danny McBride.

Drunk History is

from Gary Sanchez Productions and executive produced by Waters, writer/director

Jeremy Konner and Gary Sanchez Prodcutions' Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris

Henchy and Owen Burke.

Comedy Central also said Saturday it has renewed scripted

comedy series Workaholics for a

fourth and fifth season of 13 episodes each. The summer run of Workaholics' third season averaged 2

million total viewers and was the top cable show on Tuesday nights with men

18-34 behind the net's Tosh.0.

New episodes of Workaholics

return on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 10 p.m.