TCA: Comedy Central Orders ‘Drunk History' to Series
Pasadena, Calif. -- Comedy Central is bringing the popular
Web series Drunk History to TV,
greenlighting eight episodes to premiere on the network this summer, it
announced at the 2013 Television Critics' Association winter press tour
Saturday.
The weekly, half-hour series will feature historical
reenactments by A-list talent, narrated by drunken storytellers. Created and
starring Derek Waters, the Web series had appearances by celebrities like Jack
Black, Jim Carrey, Michael Cera, Zooey Deschanel, Ryan Gosling, John C. Reilly,
Jason Ritter and Danny McBride.
Drunk History is
from Gary Sanchez Productions and executive produced by Waters, writer/director
Jeremy Konner and Gary Sanchez Prodcutions' Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris
Henchy and Owen Burke.
Comedy Central also said Saturday it has renewed scripted
comedy series Workaholics for a
fourth and fifth season of 13 episodes each. The summer run of Workaholics' third season averaged 2
million total viewers and was the top cable show on Tuesday nights with men
18-34 behind the net's Tosh.0.
New episodes of Workaholics
return on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 10 p.m.
