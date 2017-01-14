TCA: Comedy Central to Air Inauguration ‘Daily Show’ Jan. 20

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — Comedy Central has set a special inauguration episode of TheDaily Show With Trevor Noah, which will air Jan. 20 at 11 p.m. ET.

The announcement came Friday from network president Kent Alterman during Comedy Central’s TCA 2017 winter press tour.

The network also revealed that it will have a live week of late night game show @midnight, starting Feb. 13.