TCA: Colbert, Showtime in Talks for Election Night Special

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- Late night host Stephen Colbert is in talks with Showtime to host a comedy special on election night, David Nevins, Showtime Networks, president and CEO, said.

“I think it’s gonna happen,” said Nevins. “Stephen wants to do it, I want to do it.”

Colbert of course honed his comedic chops on The Colbert Report on Comedy Central before shifting to CBS.

Nevins noted that Colbert has the night off from his The Late Show role on CBS.

Nevins said Colbert would be “unfettered” in the election special. “I promise he’ll say at least a couple curse words,” said Nevins. “I think it would be great.”