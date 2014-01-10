TCA: CNN Taps Robert Redford To Co-Produce Docu Crime Series

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2014

CNN will team with Academy Award winning directors Alex Gibney and Robert Redford to create a documentary mini-series Death Row Stories, the network said Friday at the Television Critics Association tour in Pasadena, Calif.

The network also announced it will look at the influence of 1960 British musical groups in a January special that will serve a prelude to a 10-episode series on the 1960s set for the Spring.

Death Row Stories, which will debut March 9, will look at capital murder cases that call into question beliefs about the death penalty and the American justice system, according to network executives. Redford and Gibney will serve as executive producers, while Academy Award winning actress Susan Sarandon will narrate the eight-part original series.

The Sixties: The British Invasion, premiering Jan. 30, will look at the landmark revolution of 1964 when British groups such as the Beatles, The Animals, The Kinks, The Hollies, The Who and the Rolling Stones dominated American music.

The special will re-run in May when CNN launches the 10-episode The Sixties series.

