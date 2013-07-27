TCA: CNBC Orders Sports Gambling Series
CompleteCoverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2013
Los Angeles -CNBC has ordered a new series about the world
of sports betting for its primetime reality slate, the network announced at the TCA press tour Saturday.
Money Talks
centers on well-known handicapper Steve Stevens, who runs VIP Sports in Las
Vegas. The series is produced by All3 Media America in association with Turn Left
Productions and Lost Tribe Productions. Its one-hour pilot will premiere on
Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 p.m.
CNBC also renewed The
Car Chasers for a second season to debut on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. The
series follows a team of car flippers as they travel the country looking for
wild rides to flip.
"The Car Chasers
developed a loyal fan base and we're excited to build off that momentum and
grow the show," said Jim Ackerman, senior VP of primetime alternative
programming at CNBC. "Money Talks
takes us deep inside the world of sports betting in Las Vegas. It's a world
that hasn't been explored in primetime and we're confident that our viewers
will be fascinated by this intimate look at high stakes gambling."
