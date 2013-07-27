TCA: CNBC Orders Sports Gambling Series

CompleteCoverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2013

Los Angeles -CNBC has ordered a new series about the world

of sports betting for its primetime reality slate, the network announced at the TCA press tour Saturday.

Money Talks

centers on well-known handicapper Steve Stevens, who runs VIP Sports in Las

Vegas. The series is produced by All3 Media America in association with Turn Left

Productions and Lost Tribe Productions. Its one-hour pilot will premiere on

Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 p.m.

CNBC also renewed The

Car Chasers for a second season to debut on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. The

series follows a team of car flippers as they travel the country looking for

wild rides to flip.

"The Car Chasers

developed a loyal fan base and we're excited to build off that momentum and

grow the show," said Jim Ackerman, senior VP of primetime alternative

programming at CNBC. "Money Talks

takes us deep inside the world of sports betting in Las Vegas. It's a world

that hasn't been explored in primetime and we're confident that our viewers

will be fascinated by this intimate look at high stakes gambling."