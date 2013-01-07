TCA: CNBC Greenlights Two More Reality Series

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013

Pasadena, Calif. -- CNBC on Monday greenlit two more

primetime reality series, The Family

Business Project and The Big Fix,

the network said at the Television Critics' Association winter press tour.

The pick-ups join TreasureDetectives and The Car Chasers,

CNBC's first foray into the reality space, which both premiere Tuesday, March

5.

In each episode of The

Family Business Project, three family-owned companies will compete for a

$50,000 cash prize by making their case to a panel of judges, with the winner

being selected by a 100-person studio audience. The series is from Embassy Row

and executive producer Michael Davies.

The Big Fix, from

executive producer Charlie Ebersol and THE Company, features a fixer of

businesses investing his own money to help rebuild companies in trouble. CNBC

has ordered eight episodes.

While the network is focusing on Tuesday nights initially to

launch reality series, the long-term strategy is that the network will expand

the programming to other nights, said Jim Ackerman, CNBC's senior VP of

primetime alternative programming.

"I think we've turned a page, this is our future," he said. "You

just need one and it can change the profile of a channel. This is a big-time

commitment in terms of the programming dollars and the marketing and the time

we're going to get."