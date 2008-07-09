TCA: CMT Takes Singers to the Inn

Beverly Hills -- Veterans of CMT's Gone Country reality singing competition will reappear on the network in a new reality show, Outsiders Inn.

Carnie Wilson, Maureen McCormick and Bobby Brown will star in a partially scripted series beginning Aug. 15. The trio spent a month running a bed-and-breakfast in a small town in Tennessee known as Pigeon Manor. The network described the show as Newhart meets The Surreal Life.

McCormick is the innkeeper, Wilson is the cook and Brown is the entertainment director, “because I like to have a good time,” the singer told critics at a network presentation here.

