TCA: CBS' Tassler Tips Hat to Exited ABC Chief McPherson

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2010

"Dammit, he got out of doing press tour -- and I'd like a case of chardonnay over the holidays," CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler said Wednesday morning when asked her reaction to Steve McPherson's resignation from ABC. "He's a great guy, a good friend and I wish him the best."

Tassler was speaking during an executive session Wednesday morning that kicked off the summer 2010 TCA Press Tour.

McPherson resigned as ABC Entertainment Group President, ABC confirmed Tuesday afternoon. He released a statement saying he would launch an entrepreneurial endeavor involving spirits and would announce those plans along with plans for his work in media down the line.

When asked following her exec session whether she'd buy a show from "Executive Producer Steve McPherson," Tassler responded simply: "Yes, I would."

Tassler spent much of her opening remarks underlining the recent successes of broadcast TV in general, with big events such as the Emmys, Oscars and Super Bowl drawing big ratings in the last year and the launch of new hits Fox's Glee, ABC's Modern Family, CBS' Undercover Boss and Good Wife. "It's an exciting time to be a creative executive in TV," she says.