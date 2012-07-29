TCA: CBS' Tassler 'Optimistic' About Ninth Season of 'How IMet Your Mother'

CompleteCoverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2012



Los Angeles -- Fans of How

I Met Your Mother may have to wait another season to find out the answer to

the series' central question.





CBS Entertainment president Nina Tassler said the network is

in conversation with creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays for a ninth season

of the sitcom and is bullish on the chances of another renewal.





"They had an incredible year last year.

They know we want the show to come back next year," Tassler said at the TCA

press tour here Sunday. "We're not there

yet in terms of resolving the season. We're in early conversations and we're

pretty optimistic."





Other highlights from Tassler's

executive session:



On

premiere week: CBS is sticking with tradition and

launching all of its fall debuts in premiere week while other networks have

opted for scattered premieres, a tactic Tassler said the network is sticking to

because it's not broken. "It works for us. We like premiere week, we like the

excitement and the energy and the marketing and promotional machine that leads

up to fall," she said. "We launch that way because it works and our audience

expects it."



On

football overrun: Tassler said CBS is developing new SMS

texting technology to alert viewers when a Sunday night show will have a

delayed start because of football games. While she said CBS is very sensitive

to how the overruns affect a show, CBS is still pleased to have football on its

schedule. "It's great, all of our numbers are up on Sunday night because of it."



On

CBS' digital strategy: Tassler fought the notion that CBS'

digital strategy for putting its show online is conservative, preferring to

call it strategic. She said decisions about which shows to put on which

platforms is made on a show-by-show basis, being mindful of protecting the

brands on air. You look at the individual show -- where does that show need to

be exposed, who in our audience needs to get access to our shows," Tassler

said. "Across the board it's motivated by what's in the best interest of show,

what's in best interest of the network and depending on where the show is

available, that we are effectively compensated."



On

Vegas' period setting:

Last season's two period dramas -- The

Playboy Club and Pan Am -- were

both canceled by January, but Tassler doesn't see Vegas, about a Las Vegas

sheriff in the 1960s - as being in that same period genre. "The fact that it

was set in the â€˜60s certainly informed the show but it's not about the â€˜60s,"

she said.



On

broadcast's soft summer ratings: CBS' premiere of new

dating reality show 3 drew a paltry

two million viewers in its first airing last week, and the fact that it didn't

get traction continues the trend of broadcast being unable to launch any new

reality hits this summer. "I think overall the summer has been a bit soft for

everybody," Tassler said, saying that the network is always trying to find

fresh concepts. "I think reality is challenging and intriguing in so many ways."

She said softening reality ratings is causing the network is looking into what

it can do with scripted programming in the summer, which is why it is bringing

Unforgettable back for summer 2013.