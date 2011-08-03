TCA: CBS' Tassler Keeps 'Men' Conversation Looking Forward

Complete Coverage: 2011 TCA Summer Press Tour

CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler could have been

speaking for everyone in the room at the Television Critics Association press

tour Wednesday when she answered "Oh where do I begin" when asked about what

she learned from the network's Two and a Half Men/Charlie Sheen debacle.

Tassler was careful to keep the focus on the future when

answering many, many questions from critics about the troubled former sitcom

star.

"Our whole focus right now is moving forward," she said.

"I'm just happy to be where we are today."

Tassler announced the name and occupation of AshtonKutcher's character who will be introduced in a two-part episode over two

weeks, but she declined to reveal how Sheen's character would be written out of

the script.

"The mystery is part of the marketing," Tassler said.

"It's going to be a big event."

Although Kutcher replacing Sheen is CBS' most

high-profile casting change this fall, the network has another in Ted Danson

joining CSI. Tassler called both instances a positive, not a negative

for the network.

"The addition of a new cast member can bring about

wonderful opportunity to reveal elements of a show to a whole new audience,"

she said.

CBS didn't reveal much about its midseason plans at

upfront time, and Tassler mostly stuck to that Wednesday, besides saying that

the network is shooting a new pilot with Rob Schneider, in addition to its

pickup of rookie cop drama 2-2 and the return of Undercover Boss.

assler also said CBS has a lot in development on the

performance competition front, a genre from which CBS is notably missing a hit

where its competitors have American Idol, Dancing With the Stars

and The Voice.

"We would love to have one," Tassler said. "It's very

important. In order for a schedule to grow and be balanced, we have to havethat

piece of the puzzle."

When asked about the cancellation of Criminal Minds:

Suspect Behavior, Tassler characterized the series' failure as an isolated

example rather than some larger comment on the strength of the genre.

"It was specific to the show itself," she said. "I don't

think it found its rhythm. It has nothing to do with spinoffs. A spinoff still

has to be successful on its own."

Tassler also reiterated some points she made during the

network's upfront in May, including that CBS' scheduling of Rules of

Engagement on Saturdays reflects its view of the opportunity on that

mostly-abandoned night. She also expressed confidence in The Good Wife's

new higher-profile timeslot on Sunday night, despite the competition from

football.

"We have plans in place to accommodate the show when

there are overruns," she said.