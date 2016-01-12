TCA: CBS Sports Chief Talks New Branding, Super Bowl 50 Plans

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus trumpeted the network’s Super Bowl coverage plans, including the unveiling of a new logo and on-air graphics, Tuesday.

“We’re pumped up about it,” said McManus, during a panel for CBS’ Super Bowl 50 at the TCA winter press tour. “We can’t wait until Super Bowl Sunday.”

The sports arm of CBS Corp. will unveil a redesigned logo and on-air graphics during the net’s Super Bowl Week, marking the first new logo for CBS Sports since 1981.

McManus also talked about the tech advances for Super Bowl 50. The big game will feature EyeVision 360, pylon cameras and the NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

EyeVision will use 36 cameras, including more 5K cameras, to give viewers a 360 degree view of the action.

In addition to the EyeVision cameras, CBS Sports will have eight pylons with a total of 16 cameras to film the sidelines and goal lines.

The exec also fielded questions from press about concussion and scandal coverage during the Super Bowl and Thursday Night Football.

“We have never shied away from covering concussions,” said McManus, explaining that they will talk about concussions and other NFL-related topics such as domestic violence during the Super Bowl 50 pregame.

On Thursday Night Football, CBS is in a “wait-and-see period” now until the NFL makes a decision.