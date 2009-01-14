TCA: CBS Says Swingtown Not Coming Back

TCA ’09: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

Its official: Swingtown won’t be swinging by CBS anytime in the near future. CBS entertainment president Nina Tassler confirmed the program’s end at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Los Angeles Wednesday.

“No we are not going back to Swingtown,” Tassler said. “We were extremely proud of the execution – [it] ended up on a half dozen top 10 lists in 2008.

“That show was also a victim of the strike. It was a risk. We took it and are proud of it.”

Despite the flop, Tassler says that CBS isn’t afraid to do another period piece, though nothing set in the 1970’s is on tap at the moment.

CBS tried shopping Swingtown to cable channels last August. Bravo ended up acquiring the first season, but said it would not be ordering new episodes.

Melissa Grego contributed to this report.